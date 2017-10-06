NADINE
SOUTHERLAND
WESLEY CHAPEL - Nadine Southerland, 76, of Wesley Chapel, FL, passed away October 4, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was born May 3, 1941 in Moultrie, GA to Joseph and Sarah Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Southerland; daughter Debbie Summers; brother Robert Mitchell. Survivors include 3 daughters: Sharon (Dennis) Jaworek, Cindy (Scott) Clapp, Lori (Joe) Adkins; son, Larry (Angie) Southerland; 5 grandchildren, Brandi Surprise, Robin Miller, Nicole Dunlap, Keisha Adkins, Larry Southerland, Jr.; 10 great grandchildren; 1 sister and best friend, Frances (John) Vermillion; 3 brothers: Joseph (Toots) Mitchell, John Mitchell, Franklin Mit-chell. She was loved by all and will be remembered by her big heart.
A visitation will take place 4-5 PM Saturday, October 7th at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Zephyrhills with a service to follow at 5 PM.
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2017