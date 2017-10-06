CLAYTON 'CLAY'
CHESTER, 66
LAKE WALES - Clayton 'Clay' Chester of Lakes Wales, FL, passed away at his home on September 29, 2017.
He was born in Lenoir, North Carolina. He was a former resident of Indiana. He was a retired custodial at Magic Kingdom where he worked 13 years.
He is survived by his former wife Susan Campbell, his four children Amy Garland of Kissimmee FL, April (Richard) Kiel of Bremen IN, Jeffery (Tonya) Chester of Chatsworth IL, and Jason Chester of Dundee FL. He had eight grandkids Alexis Kiel, Zander Deblase, Crystal Chester, Katelyn Garland, Willow Kiel, Morwena Chester, Brianna Chester, and Rowan Chester.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2017