BLAIR, 91
Registered Nurse
LAKELAND - Marilyn R. Blair, 91, died of natural causes at her home on October 3, 2017.
Marilyn was born on October 1, 1926, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Donald and Iva Patterson.
After 44 years of dedicated service, she retired as a registered nurse from a local hospital in Ohio. Many good memories were enjoyed with family, friends and neighbors before she and her husband Bill, relocated to Lakeland, Florida in 1992, where he passed after 61 years of marriage.
They both enjoyed traveling and were involved in the park travel club for several years. Marilyn was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, 19th Holers and enjoyed going to church, dining and playing bingo with her close friends. She has left an impression on the hearts of so many, and will be greatly missed.
She leaves behind her son, Rich Blair and daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ritchie Skinner, nieces, Nann-ette, Karen, Doreen and their families.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a chapel service at 3 p.m., on Friday, October 6, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2017