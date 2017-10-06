THEODORE W.
BEALS, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Theodore W. Beals of Winter Haven, passed on October 3, 2017, at the age of 90.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gloria Shederse Beals; his daughter Cynthia Beals of Winter Haven; his son Kenneth Beals and wife Debbie of Bartow; his grandsons: Shawn Glynn and his partner Meredythe of Virginia Beach, VA, and Ryan Glynn and wife Kim of Winter Haven, as well as four great grandchildren: Morgan Rose, Hannah Glynn, Dylan Humphrey, and Victoria Glynn.
There will be no services.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2017