RAY, 66
LAKELAND - Mr. Randal Ray died of heart failure Wednesday (Oct 4, 2017). He was 66.
Born in Franklin, North Carolina on January 13, 1951, he lived in Lakeland for 38 years. He worked for Shane Tractor Service.
Mr. Ray is survived by his wife Darlene Ray, daughters Lanina (Brian) Westbrook, Chandra (David) Walk-er, Christin (Donnie) Narog, son Jonathan Ray, 14 grandkids, 3 great grandkids.
Services will be at 3 pm at his home, 6940 Glen Meadow Dr., Lakeland, Fl., 33810.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2017