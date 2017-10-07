TONY
RICE, 61
DOVER - Tony Rice, 61, of Dover, Florida, born on April 3, 1956 in Troy, Ohio; entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2017.
He was a lifetime farmer, known as the 'Pepper King,' and a seed salesman with Seedway, and he was a member of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association and the Plant City Elk's Lodge #1727. He loved his family, he enjoyed participating in their activities and boating on the Chassahowitzka River, and was an avid fan of drag racing, Nascar and football.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Rice; children, Tiffany Rice (Johnathon) and Ryan Rice (Karah); step-children, Nicole Bass (Tommy) and Adam Quagliani; grandchildren, Clayton Brock, Bailey Brock, and Aubrey Rice; step-grand-children, Kyndall Bass and Tanner Bass; father, Ronald Rice; siblings, Lynne Warren (Mike) and Doe Stidham (Darby); brother-in-law, Jimmy Melton (Robin); and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Rice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 28 at 5:00 P.M. at the Plant City Elk's Lodge, 1501 N. Alexander Street, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice at chaptershealth.org/give/dona te/ , at
cancer.org , or a cancer research organization of your choice. Expressions of condolence at www.HopewellFuneral.com .
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2017