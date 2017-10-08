RAYMOND E.
MCNULTY, 91
WINTER HAVEN - On October 1, 2017 Raymond E. McNulty peacefully went home to be with the Lord. At the age of 91, he was a God fearing man who embraced life to the fullest and welcomed his homecoming to heaven with love, grace, and dignity. Waiting for him there with her beautiful smile and open arms will be his wife of 54 years, Alice Teresa Geehan McNulty. A love that never faded will now continue to be the most beautiful love story, together for eternity once again with no ending. Raymond was a man who knew no limitations, no obstacles and had no fear of the unknown of life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Raymond is survived by his seven children, Ann Buzzell, Cynthia Estes, Susan Harris, Raymond McNulty Jr., Peter McNulty, Steven McNulty and Joseph McNulty. He also has 18 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild that he loved dearly.
However, he is survived by people that extend way beyond his immediate family. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him was truly inspired by him and was left with the epiphany that you can, and you will conquer and survive anything as long as you put your faith, heart and soul into whatever comes your way. Rest easy Dad, run, dance with Mama, and laugh out loud.
