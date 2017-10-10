JOE EDDIE
COLE, 84
WINTER HAVEN - Joe Eddie Cole, 84, passed away October 7, 2017.
Joe was born September 11, 1933 in Tallapoosa County, AL. Joe was a lifetime resident of Polk County. He was a farmer and he enjoyed gardening in his spare time.
Joe is predeceased by his wife Shirley B. Cole. He is survived by his daughter Shirley L. Cole of North Carolina, grandson Bobby Ames of Winter Haven, great grandson Jase Ames of Lake Wales, sister Irene Grace, brothers Roy Cole, Richard Cole of Florida and sister Sarah Hill, all of Georgia.
A memorial service is being held Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven, FL.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017