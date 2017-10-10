Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BILLY MONROE

MANLEY, 83



EAGLE LAKE - Billy Monroe Manley of Eagle Lake, Florida passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital. He was 83.

A native of Lake Wales, born November 9, 1933 to J.R. and Blonnie Manley, Billy has lived here his entire life. He worked many years for the former Dexter Daniels Ford, and after that he owned several rental properties. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake and was an avid RC Plane enthusiast, member of the local RC clubs, and he also was a pilot and owned his own airplane.

Billy was predeceased by a son Keith Manley (Dorothy). He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Willodine Manley of Eagle Lake; his son Danny Manley; his daughter Beverly Simpson (Joe); and his brother Roy Manley, all of Winter Haven. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Angela Kehrley (Brendan), Cassandra Manley, Charis Manley, and Greg Manley (Meredith), 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ft. Meade.

Condolences to the family can be sent to:







BILLY MONROEMANLEY, 83EAGLE LAKE - Billy Monroe Manley of Eagle Lake, Florida passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital. He was 83.A native of Lake Wales, born November 9, 1933 to J.R. and Blonnie Manley, Billy has lived here his entire life. He worked many years for the former Dexter Daniels Ford, and after that he owned several rental properties. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake and was an avid RC Plane enthusiast, member of the local RC clubs, and he also was a pilot and owned his own airplane.Billy was predeceased by a son Keith Manley (Dorothy). He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Willodine Manley of Eagle Lake; his son Danny Manley; his daughter Beverly Simpson (Joe); and his brother Roy Manley, all of Winter Haven. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Angela Kehrley (Brendan), Cassandra Manley, Charis Manley, and Greg Manley (Meredith), 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ft. Meade.Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Palm Beach Daily News Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com