BILLY MONROE
MANLEY, 83
EAGLE LAKE - Billy Monroe Manley of Eagle Lake, Florida passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital. He was 83.
A native of Lake Wales, born November 9, 1933 to J.R. and Blonnie Manley, Billy has lived here his entire life. He worked many years for the former Dexter Daniels Ford, and after that he owned several rental properties. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake and was an avid RC Plane enthusiast, member of the local RC clubs, and he also was a pilot and owned his own airplane.
Billy was predeceased by a son Keith Manley (Dorothy). He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Willodine Manley of Eagle Lake; his son Danny Manley; his daughter Beverly Simpson (Joe); and his brother Roy Manley, all of Winter Haven. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Angela Kehrley (Brendan), Cassandra Manley, Charis Manley, and Greg Manley (Meredith), 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday from the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Ft. Meade.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
