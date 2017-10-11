DOROTHY DICK 'DICKIE'

ROLLINS CAREFOOT



LAKELAND - Dorothy Dick Rollins Carefoot passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 in her home in the Assisted Living Facility at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida.

Dickie was born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 1, 1920 to Dr. Clarence D. and Pauline Woodley Rollins. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville and received a teaching degree from Stetson University where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Dickie taught school in Jacksonville until moving to Fort Meade, Florida following her marriage to George H. Carefoot on February 7, 1942.

Dickie and George had four children whom they raised in Ft. Meade where the family was actively involved in the First United Methodist Church. Dickie was especially involved in the United Methodist Women and worked in the Lakeland office of the Treasurer of the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church. Dickie was an avid Florida Gator fan, attending Gator games for many years with her husband who was a University of Florida graduate.

After the four children were grown, Dickie and George moved to Tallahassee where she worked as an accountant in the Office of Radiation Control of the Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services and was active in St. Paul's United Methodist Church. In 1997, following retirement from the State, Dickie and George returned to Lakeland and joined College Heights United Methodist Church. After George's death in 2002, Dickie moved to Florida Presbyterian Homes where she lived until her death.

Dickie was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, George H. Carefoot; her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Clarence D. Rollins of Jacksonville; her brother, C. Dal Rollins of Ponte Vedra, Florida; her sisters, Pauline 'Polly' Welling of Babson Park, Florida and Jewel Moreland of Ponte Vedra, Florida; and her nephew, Gary Welling of Babson Park.

Dickie is survived by two sons, Rev. David Carefoot (Mary) of New Port Richey and George Carefoot (Joyce) of Winter Haven; two daughters, Dottie Hill (Art) of River Ranch and Connie Durrence (Larry) of Lakeland; eight grandchildren, Megan Cox, Rebecca Carefoot, Casey Carefoot, Allison Lonsfoote, Carley Reifenrath, Lindsey Lonsfoote, Stephanie Weil, and Ralph Durrance; 17 Great Grandchildren; and 4 nieces.

The family is especially grateful to the staff at Florida Presbyterian Home who became Dickie's extended family and took such wonderful care of her.

The service and celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in the Chapel at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida. Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be after the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Ft. Meade. Prior to her death, Dickie had requested that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the Warren W. Willis United Methodist Camp, 4990 Picciola Road, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary