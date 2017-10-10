CYNTHIA ANNA
JACKSON, 66
WINTER HAVEN - Cynthia Anna Jackson of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, October 6, 2017. She was 66. A native of Winter Haven, born November 25, 1950 to William and Juanita Walker Jackson, Cynthia has lived here her whole life. She retired from GTE after 30 years of service.
Cynthia is survived by her sisters Catherine Platts and Judy Evenson, both of Winter Haven; her brother Ken Jackson of Lakeland, and she also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends will be Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Memorial services will follow at 6:30 PM.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017