RICKY R.
RICHARDSON
WINTER HAVEN - Ricky R. Richardson of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Saturday, October 07, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He was 61.
A native of Colquitt, GA, born March 25, 1956 to Ralph and Kathleen Richardson, Ricky has lived in this area most of his life. He was a retired EMT from Polk County EMS, and he was a member of the Winter Haven Worship Center.
Ricky was predeceased by his wife Gretchen Richardson, his parents, a sister: Sandy Foley, and a brother: Jimmy Richardson. He is survived by his son Jonathan Richardson of Tampa, FL; his daughter Stephanie Hill of Haines City, FL, and his sister Dianne Dewitt of Lakeland, FL. He also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM Wednesday at the Winter Haven Worship Center. Funeral Services will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017