DAVENPORT - George C. Foster, Jr., 84, Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away on October 5th, 2017.
He is survived by Mary, his wife of 62 years, his children Brian, Alice, Kim, Jay and Mike, 8 grandchildren, 2 brothers and other beloved family and friends.
He was born in Minnesota and had lived in Florida for 20 years.
He served in the Marines during the Korean War. He worked most of his life in Sales. He enjoyed Golfing, working with Caps as a volunteer and especially enjoyed visits from his family.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday October 14th at 11:00 am at High Vista at Ridgewood Lakes, 101 High Vista Blvd, Davenport, Florida 33837.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017