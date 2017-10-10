CHARLES 'CHARLIE'
PUGH, 86
LAKE WALES - Charles 'Charlie' Pugh, age 86, of Lake Wales/ Lakeland, FL passed away on October 8, 2017.
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, he was the son of the late Bert and Elizabeth Owen Pugh. Survivors include wife: Louise Brock Pugh, sons: Kevin Pugh, Brian (Shawn) Pugh, Scott (Michelle) Pugh, step son: Ronald (Belinda) Conner, sister: Mary Gray, grandchildren: Taylor Pugh, Kevin, and Kris Conner. He was also preceded in death by his first wife: Sara Jane Pugh.
Charlie was a member of the Grape Hammock Baptist Church, worked and retired from C.S.X. where he was a Rail Road Engineer. He loved to fish and enjoyed ice cream every night before bed.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Lanier Memorial Chap-el, 717 Griffin Road Lakeland, FL, where Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, 1110 Hammock Rd., Sebring FL 33870. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2017