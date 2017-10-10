Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "BOBBY" MATHIESON. View Sign

ROBERT 'BOBBY'

MATHIESON, 83



WINTER HAVEN - Robert 'Bobby' Mathieson, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

He was born September 19, 1934, in Norton, VA, the son of Gaither Mathieson and Virginia Gibson. He was a longtime resident of Winter Haven for over 60 years. He was a retired mechanic serving 26 years with Ashland Chemicals in Mulberry, FL.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mathieson was preceded in death by his brother Glenn and sisters: Dorothy Stinski, Billie Lowe, Margaret Casteel and Donnie Wilkins.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Mathieson, sons: Robert Cordes (Belva), Gary Mathieson and Steve Mathieson, 8 grandchildren: Brett, Robbie, Julie (Jose), Tyson, Austin, Chris, Jessica and Kaydin, 1 great grandchild: Emmary, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. with funeral services Thursday at 2:00 p.m., both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven, FL.



