WILLIAM 'NOAH'
JEFFRIES
LAKELAND - William 'Noah' Jeffries went to Heaven Wednesday, October 4th, 2017.
He is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Dana Dombroski, his parents, Bud and Heather Lahey Jeffries, to-be in-laws, Tom and Deb Dombroski, maternal grand-parents, Wes and Terrie Lahey, paternal grandmother, Shirley Jeffries, aunts and uncles, Rebecca Jeffries-Hyman and Dwayne Hyman, Angela Jeffries-Zavodny and John Zavodny, cousins who were more like brothers and sisters: Justin and Lavada Miller, Mackenzie and Levi Hughes and Caleb Hyman. He is preceded in death by his beloved Papa, Bernard Jeffries.
Noah was the sporting clays manager and shotgun instructor for FWC's Tenoroc Shooting Range. He was preparing to attend the Polk Sheriff's Academy in 2018.
He was a champion sporting clays competitor, taught Jiu Jitsu, was a skilled musician playing nine different instruments and set strength records over his lifetime being honored in the Museum of Physical Culture and Sports at the University of Texas in Austin.
He will be loved always and forever, leaving memories of a master instructor, a loyal friend, a commitment to service and country and a level of respect for others that will span our family's generations. He was a great man already at only 21.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Noah's name to either Paws for Patriots or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Visitation: 11:30am, Service: 1pm Thursday, 10/12/2017, Bethel Baptist Church, Lakeland, FL.
