TONY M.
|
MEARS
LAKELAND - Tony M. Mears passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Mears; mother, Mary Catrett; son, Jason Mears; step-son, Alex Potter; daughters, Amy Slate and Melissa Baines; 10 siblings and 9 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017, from 5-7 pm at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017, at 11:30 am at Florida National Cemetery.
