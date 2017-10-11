Sarah L. Russ

SARAH L.
RUSS

LAKELAND - Sarah L. Russ passed away 10/05/17 in Lakeland. Born in Ft. White, FL on 10/30/26 to William & Sadie Williams.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry C. Russ, daughter Diane Finney, four brothers and 1 sister.
Survived by daughters Elaine Bryant (Dennis), Debbie Thomas (Don) of Lakeland and Donna Gass, Houston, TX, Thelma Williams (sister in law) Advance, NC and Edward Finney (son in law) Sarasota, FL,
grandchildren Jason (Kacie) and Heather Bryant, Kyle and Kurt Thomas, Kim Snyder and Michael Finney,
great grandchildren Wyatt, Shelbie, Ansley and Stephanie, many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Family memorial service to be held at a later date.

