DENVER C.

SAYLOR, 62



WINTER HAVEN - Denver C. Saylor, 62, went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2017. He was employed by Homes of Merit for 28 years. Denver was born in Holmes Mill in Harlan County, Kentucky. He moved to Winter Haven from Kentucky in 1960.

Denver was a loving husband, son and brother, uncle and brother-in-law who put other's needs before his own. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing.

Denver is preceded in death by his father Russell H. Saylor, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Terry L. Saylor of Haines City, mother Madge Durrance of Winter Haven; brother Russell H. Saylor, Jr. of Winter Haven and brother Charles G. Saylor of Winter Haven, and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9-10 followed by a service at 10am at Steele's Family Funeral Services. Burial will take place at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.



