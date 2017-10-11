MIKE D.
McGUIRE, 72
7/24/1945 - 10/4/2017
LAKELAND - Mike McGuire, age 72, passed away October 4, 2017. Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 24, 1945. He moved to Lakeland 45 years ago from Toledo, Ohio. He was an Iron Worker Local 397.
Mike was kind, caring, and loving with a humorous personality and always displayed a take charge mentality. Mike was always there to lend a hand to those in need.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lyle & Wanda (Loop) McGuire, sister Connie Staten. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Cheryl Rockwell McGuire, children Jason (Theresa) McGuire, Devin (Mark) Frederick, grandchildren: Cody (Ashley) Corpin, Marissa & Garrett McGuire, great grandchildren Leah & Brantley Corpin, 3 brothers-in-law Patrick & Curt Rockwell & Neil Staten, niece Kim and nephew Barry.
Mike's wishes were to have a celebration of his life @ the family residence to be announced. 'Ride into the sunset, Mike is finally home.' In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN, 56007-9976 or the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
