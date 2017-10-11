Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN HOWELL HOWARD. View Sign

KATHRYN

HOWELL

HOWARD, 83



AUBURNDALE - Kathryn Howell Howard, age 83, passed away October 8, 2017 at her home in Auburndale, Florida surrounded by loving family.

She was born on April 6, 1934 in Cottonwood, Alabama to Elton A. & Nadine Hall Howell. She was a resident of Polk County for 67 years coming from Alabama.

Kathryn earned a College Business degree, worked the receiving department in retail for 25 years, and was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale.

She was preceded in death by her husband: George T. Howard, parents, and brother: Ralph Howell.

Kathryn is survived by: daughters: Diane Howard of Auburndale, Rita (Jeff) Stripe of Auburndale, Debbie Fields of Lake Wales, son: Derrick Howard of Winter Haven, grandchildren: Mandy (Kev-in), Misty (Dustin), Lathan (Rachel), Tim-my, and Kayla, great-grandchildren: Tessa, Bentley, Piper, JÃ mar-ion, Maci, and Kayson.

There will be a visitation at Kersey Funeral Home Thursday, October 12, from 6 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service will be at Kersey Funeral Home on Friday, October 13, at 10am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.







