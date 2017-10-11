SHAREN
BURBANK
BOHLER, 76
Teacher
LAKELAND - Sharen Burbank Bohler (Carney), 76, danced her way into heaven on October 6, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born in French Lick, IN on July 28, 1941 to proud parents Neil and Bernice Burbank. Sharen was a highly requested and respected teacher for many students while teaching in Lee County, FL before moving to Lakeland in 1984 to continue her teaching career with Polk County Schools. Sharen loved spending time on the beach, and later in life she enjoyed traveling to many different countries around the world. She had many friends from all walks of life and could start a conversation with anyone, anywhere and talk to them as if she had known them her whole life. She was a bright light to whomever she met.
Sharen is survived by her three children, Kimberly Ann Polly, Dustin (Brandy) Polly, and Randie Lee (Keith) Boutwell. She also has four grandchildren, Jack Polly, Chase Boutwell, Sabrina Polly, and Brooke Boutwell.
She impacted many lives and her story goes on in the hearts and minds of those she touched. Her sense of humor, zest for life, and her passion for adventure will be missed. Rest in peace, Mom.
Please join the family to celebrate her life and honor her memory at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. on Saturday, October 14th at 11:00 am.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2017