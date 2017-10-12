GARY MONROE
|
BOATWRIGHT
SEVIERVILLE, TN. - Gary Monroe Boatwright peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 6, 2017 in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was 63 years of age and dedicated his life to his family and his business, Boatwright Aluminum.
He is preceded in death by his father, Luther Monroe and mother, Willa Mae. He is survived by his wife, Lydia Boatwright; children, David Griner (Wendy), Beki Roberts, Matthew Griner (Amanda), and Benjamin Boatwright; grandchildren, Kayla Rivera (Anthony), Austin Griner (Kacie); great grandchild (to-be), Weston Lamar; siblings, Gregory Boatwright (Rose) and Debra McGuirt (Carl); Family: Aunt Mary Lois Johnson (Clifford), nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held at Kathleen Baptist Church on Saturday, October 14th at 4:30pm. Donations would be greatly appreciated to the Fort Sanders Foundation, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Suite 202, Knoxville, TN, 37922 or 865-531-5210.
Kathleen Baptist Church
3939 2nd Street Northwest
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-3836
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2017