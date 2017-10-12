ROBERT
FRANKLIN, 58
LAKELAND - Robert Clay Franklin, 58, passed away on October 8, 2017. He was born July 2, 1959 in Knoxville, TN, to the late John C. and Bonnie Cate Franklin.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon Holbrook Franklin and three children: Jonathan, Alex, and Hannah Franklin; brother: Rusty Franklin (wife, Sharon); sister: Debi Morgan, 1 grandchild, Ellianah Franklin, a large extended family, and many friends.
Bob graduated from Lakeland High School in 1977, and earned both his bachelor and master degrees from Florida Southern College. He was Director of Development, St. Petersburg Debit and Credit, at Fidelity Information Services, having worked for the company for almost 30 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Ireland; going to Disney World; and was an avid Florida Gator fan. He was a member of Highland Park Church in Lakeland.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 pm, with a service at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation ( www.npcf.us ) or Lustgarten Foundation. ( lustgarten.org ).
Highland Park Church-Nazarene
4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd
Lakeland, FL 33813
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2017