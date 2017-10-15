DORIS W.

SHERWOOD



LAKELAND - Doris W. Sherwood, 89, was carried home in the arms of Jesus, her Savior, on October 6, 2017 after a long illness.

Doris was born in Binghamton, NY to Raymond and Lillian Weiss. Doris had a lifelong love of music. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for several years after graduating from Binghamton Central High School in Binghamton, N.Y. She went on to work in Syracuse, N.Y., and Lakeland, FL. She married Henry E. Sherwood on July 4, 1947 and they moved to Lakeland, FL in 1981.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert and Leslie and sister Janet.

She is survived by her husband Henry, daughter Janice, son Daniel (Cylinda), bro-ther Walter (Janice) Weiss and several nieces, nephews and great/great great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday October 15, 2017 from 3-5 P.M. in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel. A celebration of Doris's life will be held on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 11 A.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel with the interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, Florida 33802 or Cornerstone Hospice 2590 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, Florida 33881.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary