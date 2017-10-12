Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANN W.

NORTON, 89



LAKE WALES - Ann Wurzbach Norton passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 6, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to the late Julius F. and Irma (Haegelin) Wurzbach. Ann was the eldest of 33 first cousins. She grew up on a Texas cattle ranch that was also a farm and a dairy. Ann received her bachelors from the University of Texas and later, her masters from University of South Florida. While working at the Houston Post, she met and married Earl V. Norton, Jr., and after moves to Atlanta and Philadelphia, the couple set up permanent residence in Lake Wales in 1959. During her long career as an artist, Ann was a free-lance commercial artist, and the first art teacher in Lake Wales: she then spent her lifetime as a teaching artist. While raising her family, Ann received numerous awards and accolades for her artwork while volunteering her time supporting the art culture in Lake Wales. She was an active member of the LW Arts Center and the AAUW, as well as a driving force for the first LW Art Show, and the founder of the LW Student Art Show. She was also an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Ann lived a full life; enjoying travel and spending time with her family.

Ann was preceded in death by her son Stephen Norton.

She is survived by her children Earl V. 'Sandy' Norton, III (Lynda), Lisa Norton Lee (Charley), Stuart Jerome Norton(Lauri), grandchildren Sara Norton Berry (Keenan), Laura Norton, Stephen Lee, Erin Lee, Savannah Lee, Samantha Norton, and 1 great grandchild Kendall Berry.

A Celebration of life will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church with Rev. Fr. Thomas C. Seitz Jr. and Rev. Jonie Brawley officiating.

Those who wish, the family requests donations be made to LW Arts Center, or Church of the Good Shepherd, LW.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .







ANN W.NORTON, 89LAKE WALES - Ann Wurzbach Norton passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 6, 2017 surrounded by her family.Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to the late Julius F. and Irma (Haegelin) Wurzbach. Ann was the eldest of 33 first cousins. She grew up on a Texas cattle ranch that was also a farm and a dairy. Ann received her bachelors from the University of Texas and later, her masters from University of South Florida. While working at the Houston Post, she met and married Earl V. Norton, Jr., and after moves to Atlanta and Philadelphia, the couple set up permanent residence in Lake Wales in 1959. During her long career as an artist, Ann was a free-lance commercial artist, and the first art teacher in Lake Wales: she then spent her lifetime as a teaching artist. While raising her family, Ann received numerous awards and accolades for her artwork while volunteering her time supporting the art culture in Lake Wales. She was an active member of the LW Arts Center and the AAUW, as well as a driving force for the first LW Art Show, and the founder of the LW Student Art Show. She was also an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Ann lived a full life; enjoying travel and spending time with her family.Ann was preceded in death by her son Stephen Norton.She is survived by her children Earl V. 'Sandy' Norton, III (Lynda), Lisa Norton Lee (Charley), Stuart Jerome Norton(Lauri), grandchildren Sara Norton Berry (Keenan), Laura Norton, Stephen Lee, Erin Lee, Savannah Lee, Samantha Norton, and 1 great grandchild Kendall Berry.A Celebration of life will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church with Rev. Fr. Thomas C. Seitz Jr. and Rev. Jonie Brawley officiating.Those who wish, the family requests donations be made to LW Arts Center, or Church of the Good Shepherd, LW.Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Marion Nelson Funeral Home

454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close