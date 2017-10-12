ANN W.
NORTON, 89
LAKE WALES - Ann Wurzbach Norton passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 6, 2017 surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to the late Julius F. and Irma (Haegelin) Wurzbach. Ann was the eldest of 33 first cousins. She grew up on a Texas cattle ranch that was also a farm and a dairy. Ann received her bachelors from the University of Texas and later, her masters from University of South Florida. While working at the Houston Post, she met and married Earl V. Norton, Jr., and after moves to Atlanta and Philadelphia, the couple set up permanent residence in Lake Wales in 1959. During her long career as an artist, Ann was a free-lance commercial artist, and the first art teacher in Lake Wales: she then spent her lifetime as a teaching artist. While raising her family, Ann received numerous awards and accolades for her artwork while volunteering her time supporting the art culture in Lake Wales. She was an active member of the LW Arts Center and the AAUW, as well as a driving force for the first LW Art Show, and the founder of the LW Student Art Show. She was also an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Ann lived a full life; enjoying travel and spending time with her family.
Ann was preceded in death by her son Stephen Norton.
She is survived by her children Earl V. 'Sandy' Norton, III (Lynda), Lisa Norton Lee (Charley), Stuart Jerome Norton(Lauri), grandchildren Sara Norton Berry (Keenan), Laura Norton, Stephen Lee, Erin Lee, Savannah Lee, Samantha Norton, and 1 great grandchild Kendall Berry.
A Celebration of life will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 16, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church with Rev. Fr. Thomas C. Seitz Jr. and Rev. Jonie Brawley officiating.
Those who wish, the family requests donations be made to LW Arts Center, or Church of the Good Shepherd, LW.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2017