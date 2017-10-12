CARTER L. 'DON' BURROUGHS, 56
LAKELAND - Carter L. 'Don' Burroughs, age 56, passed away October 5, 2017, at home.
Don was born in Huntsville, Alabama on August 13, 1961. He moved to Lakeland from Alabama 23 years ago. Don was a valve technician and of the Church of Christ faith.
Don is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debra Burroughs, children: Leah Delaney 'Ben' Pennell and Carter Ross Burroughs. He is also survived by relatives he loved dearly in Alabama, North Carolina and Texas.
Don's family will be hosting a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Alderman's Ford Park, located at 9625 Canoe Launch Road, Lithia, FL, 33547. Please feel free to stop by any time between 11:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Don was a simple man so be sure to wear your jeans and/or comfy clothes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2017