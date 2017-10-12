DWAYNE
ROBINSON, 54
BARTOW - Dwayne Robinson, age 54, of Bartow, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017.
Dwayne was a kind, loving man who made sure if you were around him you had a smile on your face. His personality would light up a room. He would do anything for you and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his kids, who meant the world to him, son: Dwayne Scott Robinson and daughter: Amanda Jo Robinson, sister: Nita Robinson King, brothers: Gene Robinson, Junior Robinson and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 14th at 2:00pm at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at
