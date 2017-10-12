Obituary Guest Book View Sign



HOLTON, Jr., 76



MIDVILLE, GA. - Lowell E. Holton, Jr., age 76, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at his residence in Midville, GA.

He was born November 9, 1940 in Bartow, FL to the late Lowell Eugene Sr. and Elma Macy Holton. Lowell graduated from Fort Meade High School, class of 1958. He was the Owner & Operator of Holton Plumbing. Lowell was very active in Fort Meade youth softball and football programs. He was an avid hunter and loved to teach his grandchildren about the outdoors. Lowell was a Storyteller; anybody that knew him knew he always had a interesting story to share with you. He was a member of the Fort Meade First Church of God, then became a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church when moving to Georgia in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Shirley Holton of Midville, GA, three daughters: Deborah Hamilton, Patricia Parker, both of Bartow and Brenda Selph (Larry) of Fort Meade, six grandchildren: Tonya Barwick (John), Randi Sackett (Cody), Brian Hamilton (Crystal), Dustin Selph (Kayla), Brett Hamilton and Chad Selph, seven great grandchildren: Garrett Sackett, Brysen Selph, Kylie Selph, Carson Selph, Bailee Hamilton, Kaden Mincey, Andrew Ramirez and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Friday, October 13, 2017 from 5 to 7 pm at McLean Funeral Home, 306 East Broadway in Fort Meade, FL. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017, at 10:00 am at McLean Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Holton officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL.

Condolences to family at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com



306 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

