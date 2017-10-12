Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROBERT DANIEL

HIERS



WINTER HAVEN - Robert Daniel Hiers was born February 7, 1932 to Chester and Nellie Lou Hiers in Bulloch County Georgia. Bob passed away October 11, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.

Bob's family moved to Winter Haven in 1938. He graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1950 and continued to Florida Southern College. Bob was a water-skier at Cypress Gardens for years, and served in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge from the military, he went into TV commercials and modeling. In 1965, he met his wife, Beth Jones, at the World's Fair in New York City, where they both were working. They were married in 1969 and moved to Winter Haven in 1972. He enjoyed working with the public and retired in 2013 from real estate.

Bob is survived by his wife, Beth, of 48 years, sons Chris and Dana (Jamie), grandchildren: Chance, Carter, Ethan, and Megan, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-5 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven, followed by a service at 5 pm. Donations may be made in his name to Humane Society of Polk







