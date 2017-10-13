Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHALL ROBIN LEDBETTER Sr.. View Sign

MARSHALL ROBIN LEDBETTER, Sr.



AUBURNDALE - Marshall Robin Ledbetter, Sr., age 79, of Auburndale, FL, passed away October 8th, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong educator and entrepreneur. A kind and gentle man, he provided a stable, supportive, and loving home for his family.

Born in Birmingham, AL, May 10, 1938, to Howard and Bessie Lee Guthrie Ledbetter, and raised in Tampa, FL, he was the first in his family to graduate college. He attended the University of Tampa, Ohio Wesleyan University, Oakridge Institute for Nuclear Studies, and Florida State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Science Education. He started his teaching career at Plant City High School in 1960, earned a Masters of Science in Teaching at the University of Florida, and began his professorship at Polk Junior College (now Polk State College) in 1965, where he taught math, science, and computer programming until his retirement from the college in 1999. He married Sharon Slane in 1966, and they raised four children together. With an interest in photography, he opened Marshall's Camera in downtown Auburndale in 1980, a successful business he owned and operated for over 37 years.

He is survived by his father, Marshall Howard; former wife, Sharon Graham, four brothers, David (Peg-gy), Michael (Beverly), Ted (Kathleen), and Loren (Dorothee); son Richard Arlen Ledbetter; grandson Liam Marshall; daughter Christina (Terry) Waldorff; grandchildren Rebekah, Rachel, Gabriel, Abigail, Hannah, Gideon, Susanna, Elijah, and Jeremiah; daughter Carla (Richard) Savage, granddaughters Robin and Wren, and granddaughter, Livia (Marshall, Jr.'s daughter). He is preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Lee, and son, Marshall Robin Ledbetter, Jr.

There will be a Memorial Service at Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, FL, on Sunday, October 15, at 2 PM. Visitation will be at 1:30 PM. Marshall was an avid reader and patron of the Auburndale Public Library. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Auburndale Public Library, Attn: Kristal, 100 West Bridgers Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823.







