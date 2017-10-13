ROGER DALE

LAKELAND - Roger Dale Collins, Sr. was born on August 20, 1949 to Martin Woodrow Collins and Ruby Frances Winstead Collins in Owensboro, Kentucky. After a hard battle with Cancer he succumbed on September 30, 2017.

Roger was a hard driven man to do well in all of his endeavors. He was a self- employed carpenter, founder and owner of Collins Mobile Home Services. He was also founder and once owner of 'Hot Rodgers' Speed Shop and co-owner of CDS Enterprises.

Roger was a man of many talents.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Shirley A. Collins (Dickens) of Lakeland, FL. His children, Roger Dale Collins, Jr. of Lakeland, FL., Stacie Lanelle Collins Posey of Cedartown, GA., Tracie Leigh Collins Walker of Cedartown, GA., Thomas Gordon Collins of Plant City, FL., Charles Lamar Barber of Lakeland, FL., William Alton Martin of Lakeland, FL., Karen Lynne Martin of Lakeland, FL. and Donna Marie Keller Howell of Lakeland, FL. His brother, Carroll Douglas Collins of Piedmont, AL., His sisters, Marty Lou Collins Swann of Adairsville, GA., Kathy Anne Collins Kitchens and Rebecca Kay Collins Hicks of Cedartown, GA., 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was much loved and will be dearly missed.

