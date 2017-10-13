SHIRLEY JEAN
CROWNSBERRY
LAKELAND - Shirley Jean Crownsberry, 86, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.
She was a native of Holyoke, Mass, daughter of the late James Patrick Crownsberry and Mae (Standen) Crownsberry. She and her son moved to Tampa, Florida in 1956, and later to Winter Haven in 1968. She was a restaurant owner, and later an accountant for more than 50 years. She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and also the Bouquet Garden Club.
Left to survive her memory is son, David A. Jedziniak (and wife Cathy) of Umatilla, FL; grandchildren Timothy Jedziniak (wife Shelly) of Umatilla, FL, April Jedziniak of Umatilla, FL, and David J. Jedziniak (wife Susan) of Crawfordville, FL; four great grandchildren: Max and Taylor of Umatilla, FL and Crystal and Lily of Crawfordville, FL. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Pearl Marie Ronan and Lillian May Foley, and brothers James Thomas Crowns-berry, Gilbert Earnest 'Rocky' Rock, Ernest Gilbert Rock, and Thomas F Rock.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to .
