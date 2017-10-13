DONNA WILSON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA WILSON NORTON.
NORTON, 77
LAKELAND - Donna Wilson Norton, 77, passed away on October 10, 2017, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born on March 27, 1940 in Athens Tennessee, a daughter of the late Hugh David and Thelma Townsend Wilson. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Rose Wilson Ham-mond, and a brother, James David Wilson.
She was a resident of Lakeland since 1969.
She was a 1958 graduate of McMinn County High School in Athens and received her Registered Nursing degree from Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1961. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Kelly, two sons, David of Melbourne, Florida, and Jason of Lakeland, Florida, one daughter, Paige Seekford and husband George, two granddaughters, Sydney and Taylor, all of Tampa, Florida, two sisters, Jean Wilson and Libby Skorupan and husband Alan of Athens, Tennessee, one brother, John C. Wilson and wife Cindy of Lenoir City, Tennessee.
Survivors also include several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are scheduled for Monday, October 16, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida at 2:00 P.M. with visitation at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Gentry-Morrison is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2017