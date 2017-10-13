Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA ANN CRIBBS. View Sign

BARBARA ANN

CRIBBS, 73



WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Barbara Ann Cribbs, age 73, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Wednesday, October 11,2017, at Winter Haven Hospital with her family at her side.

Mrs. Cribbs was born December 20, 1943, in Hartford, Alabama, to John Clayton and Ruby Lee (Byrd) Burch. She was a Polk County resident since the 1940s, coming from Alabama. Barbara graduated from Winter Haven High School, Class of 1961 and was an accounts payable/receivable clerk for Tradition Air Conditioning Company. She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Winter Haven. Barbara enjoyed going on cruises, socializing and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Adron E. Cribbs in 1978.

Barbara is survived by her loving family: son Mike (Courtney) Cribbs of Tampa, daughter Kim (Mark) Temples of Winter Haven, brother Bill (Marlene ) Burch of Auburndale, 5 grandchildren: Keegan, Parker, Calla, Ryan & Whitney, 1 gt. granddaughter McKenna.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 14th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.



Funeral Home Kersey Funeral Home

108 Lake Stella Drive

Auburndale , FL 33823

(863) 967-1167 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close