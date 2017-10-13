MERLE
'CHRISTINE' CARTER, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Merle 'Christine' Car-ter, 92, passed away on October 9, 2017 in Gainesville, FL. She was a homemaker. She moved from Marianna, FL, to Winter Haven, in 1987.
Christine is preceded in death by her husband Leston Carter and daughter, Judy Whitfield.
She is survived by daughter, Shirley King, Winter Haven, daughter, Lula Louis Marsh (Johnny), Polk city, FL, son, Bradley Earl Carter (Barbara), Hawthorne, FL, and brother Jesse Martin, Havana, FL, 7 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday 10/16/17, at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel. Funeral will be at 2pm Tuesday 10/17/17 at Lovewood Freewill Baptist Church in Cottondale, FL.
Burial to follow in Lovewood Cemetery.
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2017