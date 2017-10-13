MARIA
PHYLLIS EDGAR GREEK, 52
LAKELAND - Maria Phyllis Edgar Greek went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2017.
She was born September 22, 1965, in Vista, California. She graduated from Lakeland High School, where she was a violinist in the orchestra. Maria loved to cook, and spent much of her adult life involved in the food service industry.
She is preceded in death by her father Douglas Edgar and sister Cheryl Lee Edgar. She is survived by her mother, Janet Edgar, sister Charlotte Johnson (Kenny), two brothers, Derek Edgar of California (Beatrice) and Bruce Edgar (Laura), and her daughters Kallie Khristina Timmons (David) and Donna Maria Greek, as well as several nieces and a nephew and granddaughter Lily Aurora Timmons.
A memorial service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 Cleveland Heights Blvd., Lakeland, FL, at 2pm on Sunday, October 15.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2017