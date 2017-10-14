Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Dawn Schritter. View Sign

RITA DAWN

SCHRITTER, 74



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Rita Dawn Schritter, age 74, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017, at her daughter's home with family.

Mrs. Schritter was born March 31, 1943, in Spartanburg, S.C. to Hubert Edwin and Elizabeth (Gregory) Cox. She was an Auburndale resident for over 50 yrs. coming from S.C., a retired school bus driver and the owner/operator of her seamstress business. Rita was a member of Carters Corner Baptist Church of Auburndale and loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Edwin Cox.

Rita is survived by her loving & devoted family: son Randy (Theresa) Shirah of Polk City, 3 daughters: Cammy Hublar, Valerie Lee, Christina Cherry, all of Auburndale, 2 brothers: Charles Cox of Tampa, Stephen (Elizabeth) Cox of AL, sister: Billie Alice Cox-Glimpse of Lutz, 2 stepsons: Aaron (Natasha) Schritter of MS, Larry Johnston of Auburndale, 3 stepdaughters: Suzanne (Kevin) Asbury of W.V., Patty Cherry, Deanna (Matt) Durrance, both of Auburndale, 31 grandchildren Shelby, Sairah, Makala, Haylie, Kara, Shannon, Stephanie, Shawn, Cybil, William, Christopher, Zachary, Chancy, Hannah, Zoe, Steven, Bradley, Noah, Krystal, Ricki, Joey, Jordan, Heather, Dev-on, Vada, Levi, Trevor, Aron, Robert, Allison & Austin, 21 gt. grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, October 19th at Carters Corner Baptist Church of Auburndale, 4915 US Hwy. 92 East, Lakeland.

