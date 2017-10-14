Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DR. THOMAS 'TOM' EDSON MCMICKEN, 79



BARTOW - Dr. Thomas 'Tom' Edson McMicken, 79, of Bartow, Florida, peacefully went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland, Florida. Tom dedicated his life to his family, his community and to the practice of medicine. He was born in the small town of Salem, West Virginia, on November 6, 1937 where he grew up the 7th, of 8 children. Though he enjoyed sports from his youth and into his adult years, he eventually followed his older brother, Bill, to Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated with his medical degree in 1963 and went on to perform an internship at Mount Park Hospital (Bayfront Medical Center) in St. Petersburg, Fl. where he met his beloved wife, Kathleen DeKoven McMicken, where she was working as an x-ray technician. He was drafted into the Army, as a Combat Battalion Surgeon (1964-1965) serving in the 1st Air Cavalry during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he completed his residency in surgery and obstetrics. In 1967, he moved his young family to Bartow because he wanted to raise his children in a small community, and he wanted to practice 'everything' he had learned in medical school. He was a man of many talents, he sang, played the trumpet, was a great dancer, sportsman, private pilot, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Many of his patients have relayed how his humor helped them as much as his 'doctoring.' He was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir, and playing his trumpet. Few have had a longer or more profound impact on the Bartow community than Dr. Tom McMicken. His contributions to his beloved community would be too long to list, needless to say, he worked tirelessly, on their behalf, as he would say, 'saving lives and stamping out disease,' up to the end of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen DeKoven McMicken, children: Thomas Webster McMicken (Terry), Lisa McMicken Boelcke (Chuck), and Sean Ellis McMicken (Emma), and 7 grandchildren: Collier Wright (Joanna), Andrew Wright (Alexis), Brittany McMicken (Cody), Logan McMicken (Kelly), Maximilian Boelcke, Noah McMicken, and Natalie McMicken, and great-grandchildren: Kari-Lynn McMicken, Colin Wright, Brianna Wright, and Gideon Wright, his brothers Marion, William, and George McMicken, and his sisters Helen Brissey and Cheryl Boor, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Family will receive friends Friday, October 20, 2017 in the afternoon, 2-4 pm, and in the evening, 6-8 pm, at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, 650 East Main Street, Bartow, Florida 33830. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 210 Poppell Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33813. Interment with military honors will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.

Memorials may be sent to: Covenant Presbyterian Church (see above address), Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM), 1021 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, Fl. 33805, Bartow Church Service Center, 495 East Summerlin Street, Bartow Fl., Lighthouse Ministries, Inc. 215 East Magnolia Street, Lakeland, Fl. 33801.

