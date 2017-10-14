WILLIAM DONALD
SMITH, 94
CADILLAC, MI. - William Donald Smith, of Cadillac, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Curry House Assisted Living near Cadillac. He was 94.
Mr. Smith was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania, September 4, 1923 to David and Dora (Rehbeck) Smith. He was a 1942 graduate of Newark High School in Ohio. Bill then went on to proudly serve in the Naval Air Corps during WWII, where he served in the Philippines. He married Joyce Elizabeth Shadley in Marion, Michigan August 5, 1946.
Mr. Smith then went on to earn his undergraduate degree at Central Michigan University and his Master's Degree in Arts and Education from University of Michigan. His long and distinguished career in education started in Bridgeport, Michigan where he worked as a teacher and coach from 1951 to 1952, from 1953 to 1960 he was a teacher, coach, and principal at Evart High School and High School Principal from 1961 to 1966. William's career then took him to Cadillac, where he was High School Principal from 1966 to 1969, and then Superintendent of Schools from 1969 to 1977. He was Principal of McKinley Elementary School in Cadillac from 1977 to 1978 and then retired June 30, 1978.
Bill was a member of the Retried Teachers Association, Rotary Club, Elks Cub, and a longtime member of the Cadillac Country Club. He was an avid golfer.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joyce Elizabeth Smith of Cadillac, his son, William David Smith of Cadillac, his sister, Dorthea Goff of St. Louis, Missouri, and his brother, Divon (Alice) Smith of Newark, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Jean Smith and Dorinda Daniels.
A Celebration of Life honoring William Donald Smith will take place 1:00pm Saturday, November 18th at the VFW Post 7979, 4681 85th Ave., Evart, Michigan. Memorial contributions in Mr. Smith's name may be directed to Evart or Cadillac Public Schools for future scholarships.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2017