Alvin D. Cassens

Obituary

ALVIN D.
CASSENS

LAKELAND - Alvin D. Cassens passed away Wed. 10/11/17. He is survived by his wife Ruth and his loving family. Services will be private. HFC.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2017
