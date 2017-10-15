MARY MOSER
ALLIGOOD, 89
LAKE WALES - Mary Moser Alligood passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017. She was born on November 26, 1927 at Lake Walk in Water, FL.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jack. She is survived by her loving and devoted family: son, Jack 'Corky' Alligood; daughters, Dayle Dierks and Linda Fish (Gary); grandchildren, Jackson Alligood, Andrea Anderson, and Lisa Corpora; great grandchildren, Abby Fish and Amariah Alligood.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 10 a.m. at 4413 Walk in Water Rd., Lake Wales.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017