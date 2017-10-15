ROBERT 'BOB'
HEINRICH, 89
LAKELAND - Bob Heinrich, 89, passed away on August 29, 2017. Bob was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, September 21, 1927, the second of three sons of Norma and Valentine Heinrich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Peter and his wife of 61 years Dorothy. He is survived by his younger brother, George Hein- rich of Derby, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1943 and enrolled at the prestigious Michigan Technology University at the age of 16. He was drafted into the Army in 1945 and was a World War II veteran. His military service extended into the occupational forces in Japan and South Korea. After his Army Air Force service as a mechanic he reenrolled at Michigan Tech and completed dual degrees in Mining engineering and Metallurgy. His career included work in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, Arizona and Florida.
He and Dorothy, the love of his life, were married in 1949. They moved to Lakeland, Florida in 1973. Bob was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Highlands and an avid bridge player.
A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church of the Highlands, 1010 Lake Miriam Drive, Lakeland Florida, 33813. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of the Highlands.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017