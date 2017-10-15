Ledger Obituaries
EVERETT M. RIECK


1928 - 2017
EVERETT M. RIECK Obituary
EVERETT M.
RIECK

LAKELAND - Everett M. Rieck passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017. He was born on January 15, 1928 in Granville, Illinois.
Everett served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He brokered Everett Rieck Realty and served the community of Lakeland for many years in both Residential and Commercial Real Estate.
Everett enjoyed league bowling at Lakeland Lanes, he was a member of the Shriners, and was an avid sports fan. He loved watching the Gators, the Rays, and the Bucs.
He was a long time member of the United Methodist Temple.
Everett is survived by his son, Everett M. Rieck II, daughter, Sheila R. Mullens, grandchildren, Stephanie Wall, Everett M. Rieck III, Allen Mull-ens, Shawn Mullens and six great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017
