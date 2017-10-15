EDGAR
PRINCE, 79
LAKELAND - Edgar Prince, 79, passed away Oct. 10, 2017.
Edgar was born in Amelia, OH on Apr. 19, 1938. He moved to Lakeland from Virginia 39 years ago after he retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service. Edgar's name and military accomplishments can be seen in the National Museum of the U.S. Navy. Following his military service, Edgar worked in maintenance for Hilton prior to his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion.
Edgar was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Faye Prince. He is survived by his daughters, Constance (Randy) Brooker, Rose (Randy) Schryer, Lori Plant and Lisa (Keith) Meadows; grandchildren, Jordan Prince, Savannah Brooker, Alia (Scott) Yutzy, Allie (Cody) Ball, Nick Schryer, Christine (Steve) Pardee, Mallory (Chris) Brown and Brandon Meadows; and 9 great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be conducted. Donations may be made in his honor to the .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017