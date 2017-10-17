CLEON EUGENE 'GENE'

LAKELAND - Cleon Eugene 'Gene' Holcomb passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 5, 2017. He was the son of Raymond G. Holcomb and Lois Isabelle Holcomb.

The family moved to Marshalltown, Iowa, where he grew up. A best friend introduced his future wife, Anita M. Rockenbach, who he always called his 'Little White Dove,' in Burlington, Iowa. The two were married 58 years.

Gene worked for Kinney Shoe Corporation, and then joined Sentry Insurance where he was awarded recognition for his work. Gene was involved with the Lions Club of Winter Haven who sponsored foreign exchange students that stayed with the family.

Family Car trips were always 'are we there yet?' Fishing in Minnesota with friends was always relaxing and fun. Traveling to many different countries was a learning and fun time experience for both Gene and Anita. Gene's main focus was God and family. Gene's life story telling was an ongoing event and now Anita will continue the stories.

Gene is survived by his wife, Anita and his four children: Mark Holcomb (Renee), Heidi Dumont, Timothy Holcomb (Carla), and Stephen Holcomb (Shelley). His grandchildren, Ryan Holden, Lauren and Michael Lohman, Coral and Ocean Holcomb, Catherine and Coleman Holcomb, step children, Shelby and Tyler Paxton and two great grandchildren, Riley and Raegan.

The family sends many thanks to the doctors, Dr. Mark Mines and Dr. Gregory, the wonderful nurses and chaplain at Lakeland Regional Health. Also, to First United Methodist Church and Heath Funeral Chapel for all their help and love.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Clothes Closet or Neighborhood Ministries at First United Methodist Church 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801 or to the .

Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017