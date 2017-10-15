Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward R. Marshall Sr.. View Sign



LAKELAND - Funeral Service for Edward R. Marshall Sr., who passed away on Sept. 7, 2017, will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at 2:00 pm at the Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland.

Ed, who is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Marshall, sisters Barbara Uhl and Doris Eighmey, 5 children, several grand and great grandchildren, was a resident of Lakeland since 1971. He served in the

The family encourages those who plan to attend, dress in their favorite jeans or western wear in honor of his farmer roots.

In lieu of flowers, donations to FL. Presbyterian Homes Endowment Fund will be accepted.



EDWARD R.MARSHALL Sr.LAKELAND - Funeral Service for Edward R. Marshall Sr., who passed away on Sept. 7, 2017, will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at 2:00 pm at the Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland.Ed, who is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Marshall, sisters Barbara Uhl and Doris Eighmey, 5 children, several grand and great grandchildren, was a resident of Lakeland since 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Antietam as a boilerman. He retired as farm manager from Anthony Farms and as parts manager for Publix. He was a Boy Scout leader for troops 706 & 761, both of North Lakeland, and a band booster for both Kathleen High and Lake Gibson High.The family encourages those who plan to attend, dress in their favorite jeans or western wear in honor of his farmer roots.In lieu of flowers, donations to FL. Presbyterian Homes Endowment Fund will be accepted. Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017

