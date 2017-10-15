Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JEAN BERBERT

PARCEL

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jean Parcel, resident of Brookdale in North Raleigh, died in her sleep at the age of 96. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina to Robert Berbert and Freda Stern Berbert, the last of three children. She graduated from UNC-Greensboro (formerly known as Women's College) in 1942, after which she taught school and served on the staff of the Raleigh News and Observer. In 1945 she married Martin Parcel, and after a brief period in Raleigh they moved to East Palestine, Ohio, where their two children were born. Marty's jobs took them to Levittown, Pennsylvania; San Angelo, Texas; and Lakeland, Florida, where they resided until Marty's death in 2000. Jean continued her newspaper career in both Levittown and in San Angelo. In 2012 she moved back to Raleigh to be closer to family. She enjoyed gardening, bridge, entertaining, traveling, and her family. She was always positive and a joy to be around.

She is predeceased by her parents and her two siblings, Frances Berbert Gooch and Robert Berbert, Jr., as well as her great-nephew Steve Eisen-berg and her nephew Michael Berbert. She is survived by her two children, Toby Parcel (John Gerber) of Raleigh and Ted Parcel (Kathy) of Emmaus, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren: Ted Parcel (Amy) of Charlotte, Kristi Parcel Smith (Adam) of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, Meredith Gerber Cun-ha of Boston, Jacob Gerber (Caitlin Mc-Cartney) of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Brian Parcel of Princeton, New Jersey. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, comprised of four sets of twins: Carter and Brennan Smith, Esther and Hanna Cunha, Ava and Ella Parcel, and Luke and Connor Parcel. She was happy about a future great-grandchild, to be born in December. She was enormously proud of all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces Ann Eisenberg (Elliot) and Tanya Berbert and their families, as well as by several cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Sun. 1:30 pm at the Greensboro Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the or the . She will be sorely missed.

