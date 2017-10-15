LOIS SMITH
FRAKES
5/2/30 - 10/12/17
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Lois Frakes, 87, of Winter Haven, was born on May 2, 1930, in Steele, Missouri and departed this life on October 12, 2017, due to congestive heart failure.
A retired elementary school teacher, Lois was preceded in death by husband, Tom, sister, Libby Fry, and daughter, Vicki Frakes Engel. She is survived by her daughter, Jill Frakes Kosmensky, and her three grandchildren, Megan Kosmensky, Alec Kosmensky, and Grant Engel. She was cherished by her family as well as her many friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Winter Have, on Tuesday, October 17, at 7:00 PM, with a reception following in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2017