DAVID W.

CRAIG, 59



LAKE WALES - David W. Craig, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on Oct. 7, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL. He was born at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska on April 14, 1958 and moved to this area 44 years ago. He worked as a grounds keeper at Lake Ashton. He was an avid Nascar and football fan.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. Craig. He is survived by his mother, Barbara L. Craig, brother, Bill Craig (Connie), sisters: Bev Dunaway (Jerry), Susan Duncan, and Diane Palmatier (Jim), nieces, Julie Duncan (Clayton) and Amber Craig, nephews: Frank Mc-Caulley (Laura), Jimmy Lee Palmatier (Angel), Devin Craig (Megan), Forrest Craig, and Alec Duncan, a special aunt, Nancy Meyer, a special uncle, Don Lamay (Alice) of Livonia, Michigan, and several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church 1991 Overlook Dr. Winter Haven, FL on Wednesday, October 18, at 8:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.







Click name above for additional details at:

www.ott-laughlin.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home

